SGX Nifty to US dollar: Global market triggers that may dictate Dalal Street on Friday — 17th Feb
- Gold rates today are under pressure due to continuous rise in US dollar rates against major global currencies
Global markets today: Global sentiments turned negative overnight on renewed US inflation worries after higher than expected producer price index (PPI) data released on Thursday. Key benchmark indices ended in red territory whereas gold prices continued to nosedive. US dollar rates extended its rally post strong retail sales data as dollar index regained 104 levels. US bond yield for both 10 years and 30 years ascended further and put breaks on equity and gold rally. SGX Nifty has opened today in red zone, signaling weak opening for Dalal Street on weekend session.
