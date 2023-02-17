On gold price outlook, Marc Despallieres said, "In technical perspective, the four-hour scale RSI indicator figured 44 as of writing, showing the gold pair was surrounded by modest headwind. As for the Bollinger Bands, the pair continued to trade in the lower area and failed to challenge the 20-period moving average several times. In our view, unless the pair could stand firmly in the upper area, the downside tendency would persist in the near future."