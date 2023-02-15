SGX Nifty to US inflation: Top triggers that may dictate global markets today

"The bearish trend should persist. In conclusion, we think the market is in bearish mode as both indicator show bearish potential. Besides, the price is edging lower and keeps forming lower low technical pattern, which favors bearish side. For the downtrend scenario, the next support level is at $1,830. If the price close below the level, it may trigger some technical selling and drag the price deeper," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage.