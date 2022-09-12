OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  SGX Nifty trades higher despite poor showing on CPI, IIP fronts
Listen to this article

MUMBAI : Disappointing data on retail price inflation and IIP, which were released after closing hours at home, didn’t affect foreign investors’ bullish bias on India. The SGX Nifty, a derivative of the Nifty, traded at a premium of almost 137 points to the Nifty at 8:20 pm IST.  

SGX Nifty , which traded at 18073 against Nifty close of 17936.35 offers cues on Nifty’s direction as it opens before Indian market opening and continues trading after closure of Indian markets, trading for a total of 15 hours to allow overseas investors from the US and Europe to take a view on the Nifty through the derivative traded on Singapore’s SGX.  

CPI for August came in a tad higher than consensus estimates at 7% (6.9% forecast) while IIP for July rose only 2.4% against 5.4% estimate by Bank of Baroda.  

The worse than expected performance has led to expectations among Indian stock market analysts that Nifty could correct tomorrow. However, FIIs purchased a provisional 2050 crore worth of shares and 929 crore of index futures – Nifty and Bank Nifty. 

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout