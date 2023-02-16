SGX Nifty, US dollar to bond yield: Top triggers that may dictate global markets on Thursday — 16th Feb
- Gold prices witnessed sell off pressure after the release of strong retail sales data on Wednesday evening
Global market today: On account of strong retail sales data, Wall Street indices finished higher on Wednesday. Expecting further rate hike by the US Fed, treasury yield went up. However, US dollar eased after bouncing from Wednesday lows. US bond yield for 10-year and 30-years also eased in morning session on Thursday. Extending the rally for third straight session SGX Nifty today opened higher and gained further strength in early morning deals on Thursday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×