Speaking on outlook for SGX Nifty today, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Immediate support for SGX Nifty has shifted towards 17,950 levels whereas its major support lies around 17,800 levels. SGX Nifty is facing hurdle at 18,250 whereas major hurdle is placed at 18,400 levels." Anuj Gupta said that SGX Nifty has formed higher top higher bottom on chart pattern, which signals positive bias. He advised stock market traders and investors to maintain buy on dips strategy as any dip would be a good buying opportunity SGX Nifty chart pattern is signaling bullish candlestick coupled with trendline breakout.

