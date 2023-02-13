Global markets: On account of rally in oil stocks on Wall Street helped Dow Jones gain 0.50 per cent on Friday session whereas S&P 500 finished 0.22 per cent higher on the weekend session. However, tech heavy Nasdaq finished 0.61 per cent lower on Friday last week. However, the US dollar index after drifting below 103 levels, bounced back strong from its lows on rising inflation worries. Due to rise in US dollar rates, gold prices witnessed some profit booking and the rpecious yellow metal ended ₹72 per 10 gm lower on Friday at ₹56,780 levels.

Here we list out key triggers from the global markets that may dictate Indian stock markets:

SGX Nifty

SGX Nifty today opened marginally higher at 17,883 but soon went through the sell off pressure and hit intraday low of 17,825. SGX Nifty is currently quoting 17,844, which is 32 points below its Friday close.

Speaking on outlook for SGX Nifty today, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "SGX Nifty has recently given breakout at 17,750 levels and till it is trading above this level, any dip should be seen as buying opportunity." Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said that 17,700 is immediate support for the index whereas 17,950 is immediate hurdle for SGX Nifty and one should keep these levels in mind as the index is expected to remain volatile ahead of the US inflation data expected next week.

US markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.5% higher at 33,869.4; the S&P 500 rose 0.22% to 4,090.48; the Nasdaq fell 0.61% to 11,718.12.

The NASDAQ on Friday closed lower as mega cap growth stocks came under pressure after US Treasury yields pointed to higher interest rates and shares of ride-hailing firm Lyft plummeted 36 percent to US$10.31 as it lowered prices, raising concerns it was falling behind bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc. Uber shares also dropped 4.43 percent to US$34.30.

On why Nasdaq behaved different from other key indices on Wall Street, Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage said, "A rally in energy stocks as oil prices climbed on Russia’s plans to cut crude supplies helped push up the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index."

Asian markets

In early morning deals, Japanese Nikkei is down by near 1.45 per cent, Chinese Shanghai index is down 0.21 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng has corrected 1.73 per cent while South Korean KOSPI has nosedived to the tune of near 1 per cent.

US dollar rate

After dipping below 103 levels last week, US dollar index bounced back strongly on inflation worries. Dollar index is currently placed 0.20 per cent higher at 103.677.

"The dollar rose on Friday as investors grew increasingly concerned that U.S. inflation data due out next week could be higher than market expectations, with earlier data showing that consumers expect prices to continue to rise next year. DXY reverses Thursday’s decline to weekly lows and regains the area well north of the 103.00 barrier on Friday. As time of writing, price is trading at 103.578," Marc said.

US bond yield

In early morning deals, US bond yield for 10 years is up 1.64 per cent at 3.743 whereas US bond yield for 30 years is down by 0.15 per cent at 3.820.

"Higher US bond yields are going to more adversely affect the higher growth technology companies," Marc Despallieres of Vantage said.

Gold rates today

Gold rose slightly on Friday as the market awaits next week's US inflation data, which could affect the Fed's monetary policy trajectory. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,864.10 per ounce. As time of writing, price trading at $1,865.30.

"Gold rates today in international market is trading in $1,835 to $1,890 per ounce range and on breaching its lower support the precious yellow metal may go up to $1,810 ounce levels. On the upper side, next hurdle above $1,890 is $1,920 levels," said Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities.

Crude oil price

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Friday and more than 8% on a weekly basis as Russia announced plans to reduce oil production next month after the West imposed price caps on Russian crude and fuel. The decision to cut production suggests that capping the price of its oil products has had an impact. However, two OPEC+ representatives told Reuters that OPEC+ plans to take no action after Russia announced production cuts. Goldman Sachs lowered its 2023 price forecast for Brent crude futures to $92 from $98 a barrel and its 2024 price forecast to $100 from $105.

