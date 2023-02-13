SGX Nifty, US dollar to bond yield — key global market cues for Monday — 13 Feb
- Global markets: SGX Nifty today is in 17,700 to 17,950 range, say experts
Global markets: On account of rally in oil stocks on Wall Street helped Dow Jones gain 0.50 per cent on Friday session whereas S&P 500 finished 0.22 per cent higher on the weekend session. However, tech heavy Nasdaq finished 0.61 per cent lower on Friday last week. However, the US dollar index after drifting below 103 levels, bounced back strong from its lows on rising inflation worries. Due to rise in US dollar rates, gold prices witnessed some profit booking and the rpecious yellow metal ended ₹72 per 10 gm lower on Friday at ₹56,780 levels.
