SGX Nifty, US dollar to bond yield — key global market cues for Monday — 13 Feb

Speaking on outlook for SGX Nifty today, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "SGX Nifty has recently given breakout at 17,750 levels and till it is trading above this level, any dip should be seen as buying opportunity." Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said that 17,700 is immediate support for the index whereas 17,950 is immediate hurdle for SGX Nifty and one should keep these levels in mind as the index is expected to remain volatile ahead of the US inflation data expected next week.