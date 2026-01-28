Shadowfax Technologies share price trades flat after weak listing. Should you buy, hold or sell the stock?

Shadowfax Technologies share price traded marginally higher on Wednesday after making a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing date was today, 28 January 2026, and the stock has been listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Shadowfax Technologies shares were listed at ₹113 apiece on the BSE, a discount of 8.87% to the issue price of ₹124 apiece on the BSE. The stock was listed with a discount of 9.19% at ₹112.60 apiece on the NSE.

The stock hit a high of ₹119.55 apiece, while it touched a low of ₹111.90 apiece on the BSE.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing today was in-line with the Street estimates as the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) today also signalled a weak debut. Shadowfax Technologies shares IPO GMP today ahead of the share listing was near -3%.

Should you buy, hold or sell Shadowfax Technologies shares after listing? Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing indicates a cautious investor sentiment towards the logistics and new-age business space.

“The discounted listing suggests valuation concerns, and Shadowfax Technologies shares may remain volatile or range-bound in the near term as markets focus on profitability, cash flows, and execution,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

She recommends Shadowfax Technologies IPO allottees to hold the stock with a strict stop loss at ₹105 to protect downside risk.

“Fresh investors should avoid immediate entry and consider buying only after price stability, with a similar stop loss of ₹104 – ₹105. On the upside, the ₹120 – ₹124 zone is likely to act as a resistance in the short term,” said Nyati.

Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk noted that Shadowfax Technologies shares’ muted listing reflects valuation fatigue in the IPO market rather than doubts over the business.

“While the company boasts strong revenue growth and a pan-India logistics network, weak non-institutional demand and thin listing sentiment capped upside. Near-term stock performance will now hinge on execution, margin improvement and sustained profitability rather than growth alone,” said Garg.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO was open from January 20 to 22, and the company raised ₹1,907.27 crore from the book-building. The IPO price band was ₹118 to ₹124 per share.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO was subscribed by 2.72 times in total. ICICI Securities Ltd. was the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. was the IPO registrar.

At 12:10 PM, Shadowfax Technologies share price was trading at ₹112.35 apiece on the BSE, down 0.58% from its listing price, and down 9.40% from its issue price.

