Shakti Press rights issue date extended. Size, allotment date, other details

Shakti Press Ltd has extended the closing date of its ongoing rights issue to May 29, 2026, from the earlier deadline of May 18, 2026, in a move aimed at giving shareholders additional time to participate in the offering. The company informed stock exchanges that its Rights Issue Committee approved the extension during a meeting held on May 11.

The rights issue had opened on May 7, 2026, and was initially scheduled to close on May 18. However, the company decided to revise the timeline to allow eligible shareholders a wider window to exercise their rights entitlement under the issue.

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In its regulatory filing submitted to BSE, the company stated, “This is to update that the date of closure of the Rights Issue, which opened on Thursday, May 07, 2026 and was scheduled to be close on Monday, May 18, 2026, has now been extended from Monday, May 18, 2026 to Friday, May 29, 2026.”

The company further said that the extension was approved “in order to provide an opportunity to shareholders to exercise their rights in the Rights Issue.”

The stock rose almost 5% to its day's high of ₹28.14 on BSE, on this development.

Revised rights issue schedule announced Along with extending the issue closing date, Shakti Press also revised the indicative timetable for post-issue activities. According to the updated schedule shared in the filing, the last date for on-market renunciation of rights entitlements has been revised to May 25, 2026, while the issue will now close on May 29.

The company said the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on or around June 1, 2026, while allotment of shares is likely to take place on June 2. Credit of rights equity shares is expected on June 3, and listing of the shares is tentatively scheduled for June 4, 2026.

Shakti Press clarified that apart from changes in dates related to market renunciation and issue closure, there would be no changes in the Letter of Offer (LOF), Composite Application Form (CAF), and Abridged Letter of Offer (ALOF) dated April 29, 2026.