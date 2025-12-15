Shakti Pumps share price jumps 14%, rallies 34% in three sessions on multiple order wins

Shakti Pumps share price in focus: Shakti Pumps, a leading Indian manufacturer of solar pumps and motors, maintained its winning run for the third straight session on Monday, December 15, surging another 14% to a one-month high of ₹739.60 apiece as back-to-back order wins keep the stock on investors' radar.

Last week, the company secured multiple orders, strengthening its order book and revenue potential. On Friday, it received a work order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for 2,033 stand-alone off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) for the entire state under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme, valued at ₹71.25 crore.

It also received similar orders from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company. On December 11, the company received a Letter of Empanelment from MSEDCL for the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing, and commissioning of off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems, worth ₹443.78 crore (inclusive of GST), to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of the work order.

These latest orders add to Shakti Pumps’ growing pipeline under various state and central solar-irrigation schemes, with PM-KUSUM continuing to be a significant demand driver for decentralized renewable energy solutions. In September, the company had secured an order worth ₹374 crore from MSEDCL for the supply and installation of 34,720 off-grid solar water pumping systems under the same scheme.

The company’s order book stood at ₹13,000 crore at the end of the September quarter, as per its Q2 earnings filing. Shakti Pumps said that order inflows from Maharashtra have been particularly strong, with the state leading in execution and expected to add significantly through upcoming large-scale projects.

Shakti Pumps Q2 2025 performance For the quarter ended in September (Q2FY26), the company reported revenue of ₹666 crore, marking a 5% year-on-year improvement over the same period last year. However, the performance was impacted by an extended monsoon, which slowed installations during the period.

Rising raw material prices also affected the company’s operating margins, which came in at 20.4%, down from 23.4% in the same period last fiscal year. Its net profit during the quarter fell to ₹91 crore, a drop from ₹101 crore posted in the same period last year.

Despite these challenges, the company successfully executed projects in Haiti, Uganda, Bangladesh, and Nepal, while demand continues to grow from the USA, Middle East, and Africa. The company remains confident in its ability to sustain this momentum going forward.

Shakti Pumps share price share price trend With today’s rally, Shakti Pumps’ share price has gained a cumulative 34.22% in just three trading sessions, recovering the majority of losses from the recent slump. However, the shares are still down 31% year-to-date.

If Shakti Pumps’ share price closes the year in the negative—which appears likely, given the strong momentum has not extended toward the end of December—it will mark its first yearly drop since 2022.

This comes after the stock delivered a massive 526% return in the previous calendar year, following a 150% gain in CY23.

Looking further back, the shares have risen phenomenally by 3,605% from the 2020 low of ₹17 apiece, emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.