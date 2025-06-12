Shakti Pumps share price jumps 4% after receipt of ₹115 crore order from Maharashtra Energy Department

Stock Market Today: Shakti Pumps share price gained 4% during the intraday trades on Thursday after it announced the receipt of ₹115 crore order from Maharashtra Energy Department .

Shakti Pumps Order details Shakti Pumps (India) Limited informed the investors through its filings on the exchanges on Thursday 12 June 2025 about the order book update. The Shakti Pumps intimated the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange of India having received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra Energy Department Agency (MEDA).

The scope of order received by Shakti Pumps or Letter of Award from Maharashtra Energy Department Agency is for 4500 Off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System (SPWPS). The scope of work includes Design, Manufacture, Supply, transport of the Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System.

The Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System are to be installed at various locations across the State of Maharashtra. These SPWPS installed by Shakti Pumps will be under MNRE Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme.

The works or the project has to be completed by Shakti Pumps within 90 days from the date of issuance of work order. The total amount of the work order is for around Rs. 114.58 Crores (inclusive of GST).

Shakti Pumps share price movement Shakti Pumps share price opened at ₹973.70 on the BSE on Thursday. The Shakti Pumps share price at the time of opening was up close to 10% over the previous days closing price of ₹965.45 . Shakti Pumps share price there after continued to rise and post the announcement of work order receipt touched intraday highs of ₹1010 , which translated into gains of 4.6% during the intraday trades for Shakti Pumps share price. This was despite weakness in the Stock market and on the day when Sensex was down more than 0.45%.