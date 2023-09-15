Shakti Pumps share price jumps over 14% on bagging ₹293 crore worth order from UP government1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Shakti Pumps India announced that it received an order from the Uttar Pradesh government for 10,000 pumps.
Shakti Pumps share price rallied over 14% in early trade on Friday after the company bagged an order worth ₹293 crore. Shakti Pumps shares jumped as much as 14.65% to ₹902.65 apiece on the BSE.
