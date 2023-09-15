Shakti Pumps share price rallied over 14% in early trade on Friday after the company bagged an order worth ₹293 crore. Shakti Pumps shares jumped as much as 14.65% to ₹902.65 apiece on the BSE.

The company has announced that it received an order from the Uttar Pradesh government for 10,000 pumps.

“Shakti Pumps (India) Limited has received Letter of Award under PM- KUSUM III scheme under component-B from Department of Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh for 10,000 pumps," Shakti Pumps India said in a regulatory filing.

The total amount of the work order is for around ₹293 crore (inclusive of GST), it added.

The order is for the supply, installation and commissioning of solar water pumping systems.

The time period by which the order is to be executed is 90 days.

Shakti Pumps shares have given stellar returns to investors. In the last three months, Shakti Pumps share price has gained more than 51%, while the stock is up over 118% this year so far. In the last three years, Shakti Pumps shares have rallied more than 378%.

At 9:50 am, Shakti Pumps India share price was trading 12.01% higher at ₹881.85 apiece on the BSE.

