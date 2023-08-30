Shakti Pumps share price locked in 20% upper circuit following order win of ₹358 crore1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Shakti Pumps news: Shakti Pumps shares surge 20% after winning a work order worth ₹358 crore; stock hits new 52-week high.
Shakti Pumps news: Shakti Pumps shares were locked in 20% upper circuit on Wednesday's trading session and Shakti Pumps share price touched a new 52-week high after the company bagged work order worth ₹358 crore. Shakti Pumps share price opened at intraday low of ₹717.50 apiece on BSE, Shakti Pumps stock price hit an intraday high of ₹861.90.
