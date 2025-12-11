Shakti Pumps share price soars over 14% after bagging ₹444 crore solar pump order

Shakti Pumps shares surged 14.25% to 629 after winning a significant order for 16,025 solar pumps from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company. Despite recent declines, the company's order book reached 13,000 crore, with growing demand from international markets.

A Ksheerasagar
Published11 Dec 2025, 02:24 PM IST
Shakti Pumps share price soars over 14% after bagging <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>444 crore solar pump order
Shakti Pumps share price soars over 14% after bagging ₹444 crore solar pump order (Pixabay)

Shakti Pumps, a leading Indian manufacturer of solar pumps and motors, saw its shares rally 14.25% in Thursday’s trade, December 11, to reach a day’s high of 629 apiece, following an order win from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.

The rally came as a relief for shareholders, as the stock had been under pressure over the last eight trading sessions, losing a cumulative 19%.

In its filing to the exchanges today, the company said it received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.

The order is for the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing, and commissioning of off‐grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems, which is worth 443.78 crore (inclusive of GST) and is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of the work order.

Also Read | Penny stock jumps over 10% following relief rally on Dalal Street. Do you own?

The company’s order book stood at 13,000 crore at the end of the September quarter, as per its Q2 earnings filing. The company said that order inflows from Maharashtra have been particularly strong, with the state leading in execution and expected to add significantly through upcoming large-scale projects.

For the quarter ended in September (Q2FY26), the company reported revenue of 666 crore, marking a 5% year-on-year improvement over the same period last year. However, the performance was impacted by an extended monsoon, which slowed installations during the period.

Rising raw material prices also affected the company’s operating margins, which came in at 20.4%, down from 23.4% in the same period last fiscal year.

Despite these challenges, the company successfully executed projects in Haiti, Uganda, Bangladesh, and Nepal, while demand continues to grow from the USA, Middle East, and Africa. The company remains confident in its ability to sustain this momentum going forward.

Also Read | Hindustan Zinc stock rallies 4% as silver continues its record-breaking run

Shakti Pumps share price trend

The shares have remained under pressure since the start of 2025, leading to a 40% decline in value so far. This comes after the stock delivered a massive 526% return in the previous calendar year, following a 150% gain in CY23.

Looking further back, the shares have risen phenomenally by 3605% from the 2020 low of 17 apiece, emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

Also Read | Dixon Technologies share price rebounds 6.5% after hitting 1-year low

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Shakti Pumps IndiaTop GainersMultibagger Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsShakti Pumps share price soars over 14% after bagging ₹444 crore solar pump order
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.