Shakti Pumps stock gains another 18% to touch new all-time high, up 264% in less than a year; what's behind the rally?
Shakti Pumps stock has gained 44% in the current month so far and has consistently shown an upward trend since March 2023, delivering a remarkable return of 264% in less than a year. Shakti Pumps reported its highest ever revenue and profitability in Q3FY24.
Continuing their robust rally for the second consecutive session, shares of Shakti Pumps surged another 18% in today's intraday trade, reaching a new all-time high of ₹1,498 apiece. The stock initiated its bull run in the previous trading session, hitting the 20% upper circuit limit, after a positive response from investors to the company's December quarter performance.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started