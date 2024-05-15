Shakti Pumps stock locks in 5% upper circuit for 2nd day in a row to hit new record high, gains 468% in a year
Shakti Pumps experiences sharp rise in shares on the back of stellar Q4 results and consistent order flows, driving investor optimism. Company's PAT and revenue witness substantial growth in FY24. Raises ₹200 crore through QIP to expand capacity for pumps and motors.
Shakti Pumps, the country's leading manufacturer of solar pumps & motors, has seen its shares rise sharply in recent weeks due to multiple positive developments, such as stellar performance in Q4 and a steady stream of order flows. These advancements have boosted investor optimism, resulting in increased demand for the stock.
