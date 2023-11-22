Shalby: This small-cap stock rallied 124% in just six months, up 218% in 3 years

Shares of Shalby, India’s leading multi-specialty hospital, rewarded their shareholders handsomely over the last six months. During this period, the shares have moved from ₹139 apiece to the current position of ₹311.15, translating into a gain of 124%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During today's trading session, the stock jumped 1.7% to hit a new record high of ₹323.60 apiece, surpassing its previous high of ₹320. Over the past 10 months, the stock closed positively for seven months, with June leading as the highest monthly performer with a gain of 24%, followed by August and October with rallies of 23.37% and 20.20%, respectively.

Looking at the long-term performance, the stock has exhibited substantial growth of over 218% in the last three-year period, in contrast to the movement in the Nifty Small cap 100 index, which has increased 108% during the same period.

Shalby is one of the leading multi-specialty chains of hospitals and tertiary care centres in India, offering treatment in over 35 medical disciplines and holding an aggregate capacity of over 2,062 beds with more than 500 active physicians and more than 3,000 employees, its website shows.

In June, the company signed an agreement with Divine Super Specialty Hospital Pvt. Ltd., a leading hospital in Ranchi, to establish a Franchise-Owned Shalby-managed (FOSM) hospital in the region.

On the fundamental front, the company delivered an impressive performance in Q2 FY24, with its net profit rising 55% YoY to ₹28 crore. The revenue from operations during the quarter came in at ₹238 crore, a surge of 18% YoY.

The operating profit came in at ₹53 crore, an increase of 43.25% YoY, while the operating profit margin expanded 400 basis points to 22%.

The promoter owns 74.1% of the shares in the company as of Q2FY24, while foreign portfolio investors own 4.1%. Regular shareholders own 20.9%, Trendlyne data showed.

