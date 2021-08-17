1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2021, 05:49 PM ISTReuters
Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) deleted or blocked over 17,000 pieces of harmful information and dealt with more than 8,000 illegal accounts
Internet and securities watchdogs in China's financial hub Shanghai have waged a campaign against "black mouths", commentators who try to manipulate stock prices with online posts, the cyberspace regulator said in Tuesday.
During the recently launched campaign, the Shanghai offices the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) deleted or blocked over 17,000 pieces of harmful information and dealt with more than 8,000 illegal accounts, CAC said in a statement.