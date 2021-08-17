This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shanghai cracks down on 'black mouth' online stock manipulators
1 min read.05:49 PM ISTReuters
Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) deleted or blocked over 17,000 pieces of harmful information and dealt with more than 8,000 illegal accounts
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Internet and securities watchdogs in China's financial hub Shanghai have waged a campaign against "black mouths", commentators who try to manipulate stock prices with online posts, the cyberspace regulator said in Tuesday.
Internet and securities watchdogs in China's financial hub Shanghai have waged a campaign against "black mouths", commentators who try to manipulate stock prices with online posts, the cyberspace regulator said in Tuesday.
During the recently launched campaign, the Shanghai offices the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) deleted or blocked over 17,000 pieces of harmful information and dealt with more than 8,000 illegal accounts, CAC said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the recently launched campaign, the Shanghai offices the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) deleted or blocked over 17,000 pieces of harmful information and dealt with more than 8,000 illegal accounts, CAC said in a statement.