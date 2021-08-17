Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Shanghai cracks down on 'black mouth' online stock manipulators

Shanghai cracks down on 'black mouth' online stock manipulators

Premium
CAC Shanghai has urged local Internet platforms to strengthen their content oversight.
1 min read . 05:49 PM IST Reuters

Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) deleted or blocked over 17,000 pieces of harmful information and dealt with more than 8,000 illegal accounts

Internet and securities watchdogs in China's financial hub Shanghai have waged a campaign against "black mouths", commentators who try to manipulate stock prices with online posts, the cyberspace regulator said in Tuesday.

Internet and securities watchdogs in China's financial hub Shanghai have waged a campaign against "black mouths", commentators who try to manipulate stock prices with online posts, the cyberspace regulator said in Tuesday.

During the recently launched campaign, the Shanghai offices the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) deleted or blocked over 17,000 pieces of harmful information and dealt with more than 8,000 illegal accounts, CAC said in a statement.

During the recently launched campaign, the Shanghai offices the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) deleted or blocked over 17,000 pieces of harmful information and dealt with more than 8,000 illegal accounts, CAC said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

CAC Shanghai has also urged local Internet platforms such as Bilibili Inc and East Money Information Co to strengthen their content oversight.

The campaign is part of China's push for tighter regulation of the tech industry and greater scrutiny over online financial information flows.

CAC Shanghai said fake and misleading information spread via Internet platforms by "black mouths" triggered boom-and-bust moves in stocks, seriously disturbing economic and social order.

Regulators will also remove other harmful posts involving illegal stock recommendations and underground margin lending, the statement said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex ends 210 points higher; Tata Consumer and Wipro ...

Premium

Jeff Bezos’ space company escalates push for moon vehicle work

Premium

Centre gets revenue boost in first quarter, capex drive ...

Premium

Buying term insurance in your 50s? Better late than never

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!