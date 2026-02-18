Shanghai to Hang Seng: Here's a list of global markets closed today for Lunar New Year 2026

Stock market holidays: Amid the ongoing Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year 2026, several stock markets across Asia will continue to remain closed on Wednesday, February 18.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange will remain closed for trading till February 23. The trading activities will resume on February 24.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange will also remain shut till February 19, and will reopen on February 20.

Likewise, the Singapore Exchange will also be closed for trading till February 18.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Stock Exchange is observing an extended holiday from February 15 to February 20 due to adjustments in the holiday calendar.

In Malaysia, Bursa Malaysia will remain closed on February 18, with trading set to restart on February 19.

On the other hand, other Asian markets like Tokyo Stock Exchange will be open for trade today, Wednesday.

Here's a full list of Asian markets closed for trading on Wednesday, February 18 -

Exchange Name Closure Dates Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Feb 16–23 Shenzhen Stock Exchange Feb 16–23 Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) Feb 17–19 Bursa Malaysia Feb 17–18 Singapore Exchange (SGX) Feb 17–18 Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) Feb 15–20

Asian markets today Asian markets posted modest gains in subdued holiday trading, even as US markets swung sharply, with investors remaining uneasy about the outlook for artificial intelligence after several turbulent sessions that dragged major benchmarks away from record levels.

Shares advanced in Japan and Australia, pushing the MSCI Asia Pacific Index about 0.6% higher following three consecutive days of losses. The uptick came after a choppy session on US markets, where the S&P 500 ended with a marginal gain of 0.1%.