Shankar Sharma-backed company Brightcom Group sets board meeting to discuss SEBI order. Details here
Shankar Sharma-owned stock has been hitting lower circuit for the last three straight sessions
Sharma Sharma portfolio stock Brightcom Group has been hitting lower circuit for the last three straight sessions. Retail Brightcom Group shareholders have been offloading their stake in the company since Wednesday after SEBI issued an interim order on Tuesday after the market hours raising concerns over the found lapses in preferential issue of the company. In its interim order, capital market regulator barred ace investor Shankar Sharma and 21 other individuals from offloading their shareholding in the company.
