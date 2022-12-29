Shares of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited have locked-in at 5 per cent upper circuit on fifth day in a row. Droneacharya Aerial share price has been finding no seller since it made its debut on BSE SME exchange on Friday last week. The SME stock had listed on Dalal Street at ₹102 apiece, delivering around 90 per cent listing premium to its lucky allottees. However, the stock has been continuously in uptrend and in last five days, it has surged from ₹102 apiece to ₹130.10 per share levels, recording around 27 per cent rise from its listing price of ₹102 levels.

