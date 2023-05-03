Shankar Sharma-backed Droneacharya Aerial reports strong growth in FY23, announces earnings first time since SME listing2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Droneacharya Aerial has announced its earnings for FY23, which will be the first financial performance since listing on SME platform of BSE. The company reported strong set of numbers in FY23.
Renowned investor Shankar Sharma-backed Droneacharya Aerial Innovations' stock price on Wednesday witnessed a strong bullish performance after announcing its financial performance for FY23 for the time since its public listing. The stock which is listed on the SME platform of BSE ended with over 9% upside. For the full-year FY23, DroneAcharya achieves triple-digit growth in net profit, EBITDA, and revenues.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×