Prateek Srivastava, Founder & Managing Director, said, "The past year was full of milestones for us at DroneAcharya. We embarked on a journey to build a robust business, expand our horizons, and unearth opportunities in a niche-yet-fast-evolving industry segment. We built a team and tapped a reputed clientele – building acceptance by offering innovative solutions to business challenges. Our IPO enabled us to secure expansion funding, thereby allowing us to think more audaciously when the opportunities present themselves. The results are a testament to our commitment to creating sustained value."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}