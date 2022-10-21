Shankar Sharma portfolio: Ace investor has booked profit in his portfolio stock Ishan Dyes And Chemicals. As per the shareholding pattern of Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltd for July to September 2022 period, Shankar Sharma's name is missing from the shareholding pattern for recently ended September 2022 quarter. However, ace investor's name was existing in April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of the chemical company.

Shankar Sharma shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltd for Q2FY23 period, Shankar Sharma's name is missing from the list of shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company. However, in Ishan Dyes And Chemicals shareholding pattern for Q1FY23, Shankar Sharma was holding 5.49 lakh company shares, which was 2.62 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. So, Shankar Sharma has booked profit in the chemical stock during July to September 2022 quarter. However, it would be difficult to establish whether Shankar Sharma has sold out his entire shares or he sold out his shares to an extent that his shareholding in the company came below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the chemical company.

As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to share names of shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company. However, the company is not bound to share the details of buying and selling of stocks.

Ishan Dyes And Chemicals share price history

Shares of Ishan Dyes And Chemicals are one of the beaten stocks of 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Ishan Dyes And Chemicals share price has slipped from around ₹97 to ₹65.50 apiece levels, losing over 30 per cent in 2022. In last six months, this stock has dipped from around ₹148 to ₹65.50 apiece levels, sliding over 55 per cent in this time. In last one month, small-cap chemical stock has lost more than 10 per cent.

The small-cap chemical company ended with a market cap of ₹120 crore on Thursday session. The BSE listed stock had a trade volume of 69,431 on Thursday and its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 3.59. The chemical stock is standing at current PE multiple of 18.25 whereas sector PE is 32.