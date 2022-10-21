Shankar Sharma books profit in this beaten down chemical stock

Shankar Sharma shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltd for Q2FY23 period, Shankar Sharma's name is missing from the list of shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company. However, in Ishan Dyes And Chemicals shareholding pattern for Q1FY23, Shankar Sharma was holding 5.49 lakh company shares, which was 2.62 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. So, Shankar Sharma has booked profit in the chemical stock during July to September 2022 quarter. However, it would be difficult to establish whether Shankar Sharma has sold out his entire shares or he sold out his shares to an extent that his shareholding in the company came below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the chemical company.