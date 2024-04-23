Shankar Sharma portfolio: Ace investor picks up stake in multibagger AI stock during Q4FY24
Shankar Sharma portfolio: Ace investor's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of the AI company for the Q4FY24 period
Shankar Sharma portfolio: Ace investor Shankar Sharma's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Vertoz Advertising Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of this AI company, Shankar Sharma has picked a stake in the company during the recently ended Q4FY24. Shankar Sharma owns around 2.20 percent stake in the company. The market magnate bought a stake in this company despite an over 275 percent jump in this multibagger stock in one year.
