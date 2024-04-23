Shankar Sharma portfolio: Ace investor Shankar Sharma's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Vertoz Advertising Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of this AI company, Shankar Sharma has picked a stake in the company during the recently ended Q4FY24. Shankar Sharma owns around 2.20 percent stake in the company. The market magnate bought a stake in this company despite an over 275 percent jump in this multibagger stock in one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shankar Sharma shareholding As per the shareholding pattern of this Shankar Sharma portfolio stock for the January to March 2024 quarter, Shankar Sharma owns 4 lakh company shares, which is around 2.20 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. However, in the shareholding pattern of Vertoz Advertising Ltd for the October to December 2023 quarter5, Shankar Sharma's name was not mentioned in the list of public shareholders. This means Shankar Sharma picked up a stake in this multibagger stock during the recently ended fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

Vertoz Advertising share price history The NSE SME stock is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In one month, this Multibagger stock has risen from around ₹705 to ₹810 apiece level on NSE, delivering around 15 percent return to its shareholders. In YTD, Shankar Sharma's latest buy has risen from nearly ₹475 to ₹810, logging more than 70 percent appreciation in this time. Likewise, this multibagger AI stock has risen 150 percent in the last six months whereas in one year time, it has risen over 275 percent. In the last five years, this multibagger AI stock has risen to the tune of 1000 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This new Shankar Sharma portfolio stock is an NSE-listed SME stock. Its market cap is ₹3,433 crore and its current trade volume is 8,381. So, this multibagger stock is a low float stock and it may move either side on a single trigger. Its 52-week high is ₹905 apiece while its 52-week low is ₹212.45 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

