Markets
Shankar Sharma picks up stake in multibagger telecom stock
Equitymaster 4 min read 11 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Summary
- Valiant Communications manufactures communication equipment, primarily for power companies and other utilities, and provides allied services.
One of the earliest and most important lessons that successful investors learn is the value of looking beyond the headlines.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less