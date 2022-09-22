Shankar Sharma portfolio: Ace investor books profit in this chemical stock2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 10:05 AM IST
- Shankar Sharma's shareholding in the chemical company has now gone below 1 per cent
Shankar Sharma portfolio: Ace investor has offloaded his shareholding in Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltd. As per the bulk deals data available on the BSE website, Shankar Sharma has sold out 4,14,254 shares of the company at a price of ₹74.15 per equity share. This means, Shankar Sharma has booked partial profit in the chemical stock by fishing out near ₹307.17 crore.