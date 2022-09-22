Shankar Sharma portfolio: Ace investor has offloaded his shareholding in Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltd. As per the bulk deals data available on the BSE website, Shankar Sharma has sold out 4,14,254 shares of the company at a price of ₹74.15 per equity share. This means, Shankar Sharma has booked partial profit in the chemical stock by fishing out near ₹307.17 crore.

Shankar Sharma shareholding in Ishan Dyes And Chemicals

As per the shareholding pattern of Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltd for April to June 2022, Shankar Sharma was holding 5,49,000 shares of the company, which was 2.97 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Now, Shankar Sharma has offloaded 4,14,254 shares of the company that means he is now holding 1,34,746 shares of the company or around 0.73 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. So, if the ace investor don't buy fresh stake to the tune of 0.27 per cent, his name won't appear in the list of individual shareholders of the company in July to September 2022 shareholding pattern of the company.

As per the stock market exchange rule, a company is bound to share names of individual shareholders who hold 1 per cent or more stake in the company. company reveal names of such shareholders in its shareholding pattern that it shares with the Indian exchanges after every quarter.

Ishan Dyes And Chemicals share price history

Ishan Dyes And Chemicals share price has been under base building phase for near six months as the stock has been continuously falling after ushering in new financial year. After making its record high of ₹177 apiece on BSE in April 2022, the stock has fallen around ₹72-73 apiece levels, logging around 60 per cent dip from its 52-week high. In last one year, this chemical stock has given zero return to its shareholders as the stock has nosedived around 30 per cent in this time horizon.