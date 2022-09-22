Shankar Sharma portfolio: Ace investor books profit in this chemical stock

Shankar Sharma shareholding in Ishan Dyes And Chemicals

As per the shareholding pattern of Ishan Dyes And Chemicals Ltd for April to June 2022, Shankar Sharma was holding 5,49,000 shares of the company, which was 2.97 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Now, Shankar Sharma has offloaded 4,14,254 shares of the company that means he is now holding 1,34,746 shares of the company or around 0.73 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. So, if the ace investor don't buy fresh stake to the tune of 0.27 per cent, his name won't appear in the list of individual shareholders of the company in July to September 2022 shareholding pattern of the company.