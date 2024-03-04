Active Stocks
Shankar Sharma portfolio: Ace investor buys stake in this NSE SME stock. Share hits life-time high

Asit Manohar

Shankar Sharma bought 1,48,800 shares of the NSE SME stock paying ₹151.30 apiece through the bulk deal executed on 1st March 2024

Shankar Sharma portfolio: The NSE SME stock touched a new life-time high of 172.40 apiece during early morning deals on Monday. (Photo: Mint)

Shankar Sharma portfolio: Ace investor in the Indian stock market, Shankar Sharma has bought a fresh stake in MOS Utility shares. As per the information available on the NSE website, Shankar Sharma bought 1,48,800 shares of the NSE SME stock. After the outbreak of this stock market news, MOS Utility shares witnessed strong buying interest in the morning session and the stock touched an intraday high of 172.40 apiece, which turned out a new 52-week high for the SME stock.

Shankar Sharma shareholding

As mentioned above, Shankar Sharma bought 1,48,800 MOS Utility shares through a bulk deal on 1st March 2024. In the deal, Shankar Sharma bought these shares for 151.30 per share. So, Shankar Sharma invested 2,25,13,440 or 2.25 crore in this NSE SME stock.

Apart from Shankar Sharma, some other bulk deals were also executed on 1st March 2024 in this NSE SME stock. As per the information available on the NSE website, SW Capital Private Limited bought 2,19,200 MOS Utility shares at 150.31 per share but it sold out 1,71,200 company shares at 151.12 apiece. This means the financial company offloaded 1,71,200 shares after buying 2,19,200 company shares. So, the company retained 48,000 shares after booking profit on the same date in 1,71,200 shares at 0.81 per share. So, the net profit booked by SW Capital is 1,38,672.

MOS Utility share price journey

MOS utility IPO was launched in April 2023 at 72 to 76 per share range. The book build issue made a stellar debut on the NSE SME Emerge platform at 90 apiece, delivering over 18 percent listing premium to the lucky allottees. However, the SME IPO didn't end here only. In nearly one-year time post-listing, the SME stock has touched a record high of 172.40 apiece, delivering a multibagger return to those lucky allottees, who remained invested in this scrip to date.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 12:47 PM IST
