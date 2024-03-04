Shankar Sharma portfolio: Ace investor buys stake in this NSE SME stock. Share hits life-time high
Shankar Sharma bought 1,48,800 shares of the NSE SME stock paying ₹151.30 apiece through the bulk deal executed on 1st March 2024
Shankar Sharma portfolio: Ace investor in the Indian stock market, Shankar Sharma has bought a fresh stake in MOS Utility shares. As per the information available on the NSE website, Shankar Sharma bought 1,48,800 shares of the NSE SME stock. After the outbreak of this stock market news, MOS Utility shares witnessed strong buying interest in the morning session and the stock touched an intraday high of ₹172.40 apiece, which turned out a new 52-week high for the SME stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started