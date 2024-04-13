Shankar Sharma portfolio: Multibagger telecom stock Valiant Communications turns ₹1 lakh into ₹31 lakh in 4 years
Shankar Sharma portfolio: The multibagger telecom stock Valiant Communications has risen from around ₹15 to ₹463 apiece in post-COVID rebound
Shankar Sharma portfolio: Telecom stock Valiant Communications is in the news these days as the ace investor's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of the small-cap company for the January to March 2024 quarter. As per Shankar Sharma's latest portfolio update, the market magnate has picked Valiant Communications shares during the recently ended March 2024 quarter. After the outbreak of this stock market news, the telecom stock hit a 5 percent upper circuit on Friday. However, this Shankar Sharma-owned telecom stock has a history of delivering whopping returns to its shareholders.
