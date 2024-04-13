Shankar Sharma portfolio: Telecom stock Valiant Communications is in the news these days as the ace investor's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of the small-cap company for the January to March 2024 quarter. As per Shankar Sharma's latest portfolio update, the market magnate has picked Valiant Communications shares during the recently ended March 2024 quarter. After the outbreak of this stock market news, the telecom stock hit a 5 percent upper circuit on Friday. However, this Shankar Sharma-owned telecom stock has a history of delivering whopping returns to its shareholders.

This Shankar Sharma-owned telecom stock is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In the last six months, Valiant Communications share price has ascended to the tune of 60 percent whereas it has given a 175 percent return to its investors in the last one year time. This multibagger telecom stock has been in an uptrend after bottoming out at the ₹15 apiece level in March 2020. On Friday, Valiant Communications share price finished at around ₹463 apiece, which means the multibagger stock has risen around 26 times in the post-COVID rebound.

Valiant Communications share price history

As mentioned above, this Shankar Sharma-owned telecom stock has appreciated from nearly ₹290 to ₹463 per share levels, recording around 60 percent rise in the last six months. In one year time, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹168 to ₹463 per share level, logging to the tune of 175 percent rise in this time. Likewise, in the last four years, this Shankar Sharma portfolio stock has ascended from around ₹15 to ₹463 apiece level on BSE, recording around 3,000 percent rise in this time frame.

₹ 1 lakh turns into ₹ 31 lakh in 4 years

Taking a cue from Valiant Communications share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Shankar Sharma-owned telecom stock in March 2020 and had remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹31 lakh today.

Shankar Sharma shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Valiant Communications Ltd for the recently ended March 2024 quarter, Shankar Sharma owns 2 lakh company shares, which is 2.62 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. As Shankar Sharma's name didn't figure in the shareholding pattern of the telecom company in the October to December 2023 quarter, it reflects that Shankar Sharma picked fresh company shares during the January to March 2024 quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

