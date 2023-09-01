Shankar Sharma portfolio stock Brightcom Group hits lower circuit on 8th consecutive day3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price: On a monthly scale, Brightcom Group shares fell 20 per cent in July and 33 per cent in August. On the first day of September today, the stock continued its losing streak, falling 5 per cent.
Brightcom Group share price was locked in its lower circuit as the stock opened at its 5 per cent lower price band of ₹16.08 on BSE on Friday. Shankar Sharma portfolio stock Brightcom Group has been hitting the lower circuit for the last eight consecutive sessions. On a monthly scale, the stock fell 20 per cent in July and 33 per cent in August. On the first day of September today, the stock continued its losing streak, falling 5 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started