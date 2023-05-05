Shankar Sharma portfolio stock hits upper circuit for fourth straight session. Do you own?1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 01:11 PM IST
Shankar Sharma portfolio: This small-cap stock has been hitting upper circuit since 2nd May 2023
Shankar Sharma portfolio: Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd are one of the beaten down stocks in Shankar Sharma portfolio. However, ace investor of Indian stock market has remained invested in the stock keeping faith in this small-cap stock. This Shankar Sharma stock has lost to the tune of over 60 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time. But, the beaten down stock is trying to come out of the base building mode as the small-cap Shankar Sharma stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last four days in a row.
