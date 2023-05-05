Shankar Sharma portfolio: Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd are one of the beaten down stocks in Shankar Sharma portfolio. However, ace investor of Indian stock market has remained invested in the stock keeping faith in this small-cap stock. This Shankar Sharma stock has lost to the tune of over 60 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time. But, the beaten down stock is trying to come out of the base building mode as the small-cap Shankar Sharma stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last four days in a row.

Circuit to circuit stock

As per the information available on the BSE website, the digital marketing company's stock price has been hitting upper circuit on a continuous basis and now it can be termed as one of the circuit to circuit stocks of Dalal Street. Brightcom Group share price has been locking-in 5 per cent upper circuit since 2nd May 2023 i.e. since Tuesday this week.

Brightcom Group news

This Shankar Sharma portfolio stock has been rising and hitting upper circuit after the digital marketing small-cap company informed Indian bourses about the re-appointment of Dr Surabhi Sinha as an 'Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director' of the company.

Informing Indian bourses about the re-appointment of Dr Surabhi Sinha, the Shankar Sharma portfolio company said, “In just concluded Meeting of the Board Directors of the Company, the following matters have been considered and approved by the Board: Re-Appointment of Dr. Surabhi Sinha as an “Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director" of the Company for a period of 5 Years w.e.f. February 12, 2023, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company, by means of a special resolution in the forthcoming General body Meeting of the members of the Company."

According to shareholding pattern of Brightcom Group Ltd for the recently ended January to March 2023 quarter, ace investor Shankar Sharma holds 2.50 crore company shares, which is 1.24 per cent of the total paid up capital of the company.