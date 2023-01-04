Shankar Sharma stock turns 1 lakh of allottees into 3 lakh in 8 sessions

Shankar Sharma-backed Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd is continuing with its dream debut on Dalal Street ever since it listed on the BSE SME exchange on 23rd December 2022. The SME IPO was offered at a price band of ₹52 to ₹54 per equity share and it opened at ₹102 apiece on the BSE SME exchange, delivering around 90 per cent listing gain to its allottees. However, the dream run of the drone solution company didn't end at strong listing. Droneacharya share price has been going strong to stronger after listing and today is has upper circuit at ₹158.05 apiece levels, delivering more than 200 per cent return to its lucky allottees.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}