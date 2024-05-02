Shankar Sharma's general election prediction: If BJP/NDA comes with expected numbers, no major market move/slightly down
Ace investor Shankar Sharma has forecasted that if the incumbent government (BJP) comes back to power for a third term in the ongoing General elections 2024, there will no be major market movement.
Ace investor Shankar Sharma has forecasted that if the incumbent government (BJP) comes back to power for a third term in the ongoing General elections 2024, there will no be major market movement.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started