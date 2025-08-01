Shanti Gold share price extends gains after decent listing. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Shanti Gold share price extended gains after making a decent debut in the Indian stock market on Friday. Shanti Gold IPO listing date was today, 1 August 2025, and the equity shares of the company are listed on BSE and NSE.

Shanti Gold International shares were listed at ₹229.10 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 15.12% to the issue price of ₹199 per share. The stock gained further momentum after listing and jumped over 4% to hit a high of ₹238.40 per share.

On NSE, Shanti Gold shares were listed with a 14.35% premium at ₹227.55 apiece. It rallied 4.75% from its listing price to touch a high of ₹238.36 apiece.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the gold jewellery manufacturer Shanti Gold International saw strong demand and was subscribed 81.17 times in total. With a decent listing, Shanti Gold IPO investors are witnessing profit of around 19%.

Shanti Gold International share listing was in line with the Street estimates. Shanti Gold IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, ahead of the listing indicated share debut with around 17%-18% premium.

Here’s what investors should do after a strong listing of Shanti Gold International shares.

Should you buy, sell or hold Shanti Gold shares after listing? Shanti Gold IPO listing was broadly in line with market expectations, with a 14–15% premium over its issue price.

“Shanti Gold listing reflects the strength of its fundamentals, yet tempered by near-term valuation constraints. The company has delivered robust top-line growth and expanding margins over FY24–25, which are encouraging signs of execution strength in an otherwise fragmented and price-sensitive jewellery industry,” said Sourav Choudhary, Managing Director – Raghunath Capital.

From a medium- to long-term perspective, he views Shanti Gold as a structurally attractive player given its full in-house manufacturing, modern CAD-driven design capability, and its strong positioning in the B2B export segment. However, he remains mindful of key risks, particularly its single-location dependency in Mumbai, gold price volatility, and stretched IPO valuations at ~25.7x FY25 earnings.

“As institutional investors, our positioning would be calibrated: we’d prefer accumulating at or below IPO levels if broader markets correct. The planned Jaipur expansion and formalisation of India’s gold trade could offer structural tailwinds in the coming 2–3 years. In summary, Shanti Gold is a fundamentally solid company in a cyclical sector. Long-term investors with moderate risk appetite may consider staggered exposure post-listing volatility. Tactical traders may already have seen most of the listing gains priced in,” Choudhary said.

Shanti Gold IPO opened on July 25 and closed on July 29. The IPO allotment was finalised on July 30, and the Shanti Gold IPO listing date is today, 1 August 2025. Shanti Gold International shares were listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

At 1:40 PM, Shanti Gold share price was trading at ₹230.80 apiece, higher by 15.98% than its issue price, and up by 0.74% from its listing price on the BSE.