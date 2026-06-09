Shapoorji Pallonji Group stock to be in focus on Wednesday on bagging ₹5300 crore order. Details here

Shares of Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, are expected to remain in focus in Wednesday’s trade on June 10 after the company announced a significant order win that further strengthens its order book.

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The company said it has received a Letter of Award from Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL) for the construction of a 10.14-km-long breakwater at the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra.

The project is valued at ₹5,301 crore. Upon completion, it will become the second-longest breakwater in the world, the company said in its regulatory filing.

S. Paramasivan, Managing Director of Afcons Infrastructure said, “It is a moment of immense pride for us to secure one of the world’s landmark marine projects. This project showcases India’s growing expertise in executing complex infrastructure projects on a global scale. We are confident that the successful completion of this project will further strengthen our Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.”

Domestically, the company has delivered several landmark infrastructure projects, including its role in constructing the iconic Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge.

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Internationally, Afcons has executed several complex marine projects, including the Bulk Jetty at Port of Sohar, one of the world’s deepest ports, and the New Owendo International Port in Gabon, which was completed in a record 18 months.

In terms of financial performance, the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2026. It posted a consolidated net loss of ₹88.4 crore, compared with a net profit of ₹110.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company attributed the weak performance to macroeconomic challenges and certain one-time factors. Revenue from operations declined 18.9% year-on-year to ₹2,613.8 crore from ₹3,223.3 crore, while EBITDA plunged 85.4% to ₹42.9 crore from ₹293.6 crore a year ago.

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Despite these challenges, the company’s order book remained strong at ₹32,496 crore as of March 2026, providing visibility on future revenue and profitability. Order inflows during the financial year stood at ₹4,125 crore.

Afcons Infrastructure share price history The company’s shares have remained volatile since listing, repeatedly falling to fresh lows. Although the stock attempted a recovery, the rebound proved short-lived.

At the current trading price of ₹315 apiece, the stock is down around 32% from its IPO price and nearly 45% below its recent high of ₹570.

Afcons Infrastructure debuted on Indian stock exchanges in 2024, with shares listing at ₹426 apiece, an 8% discount to the issue price of ₹463, amid lukewarm demand from retail investors during the IPO.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.