Share India board declares record date for 1:5 stock split. Details here
Share India stock split 2024: The board of directors of Share India Ltd. has declared the record date for finalizing the list of eligible shareholders for the stock split benefit. The company board has set the stock split record date as 27 June 2024. The brokerage company has already declared a stock split in a 1:5 ratio.
