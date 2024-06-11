Share India board declares record date for 1:5 stock split. Details here

Share India stock split 2024: The board of directors of Share India Ltd. has declared the record date for finalizing the list of eligible shareholders for the stock split benefit. The company board has set the stock split record date as 27 June 2024. The brokerage company has already declared a stock split in a 1:5 ratio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Share India stock split 2024 Informing the Indian stock market's bourses about the stock split record date, Share India said, "We are pleased to inform you that the Company has fixed the Record Date for the sub-division of equity shares." The company added that the stock split record date had been fixed on 27 June 2024.

On the purpose of setting stock split record date, Share India said, "Determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division of every 1 (one) equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into 5 (five) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each."

Share India news Earlier, the company announced Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31 March 2024, revealing a robust performance. For the Quarter ended 31 March 2024, the revenue was reported at ₹465 crore, recording a substantial growth of 36.6% YoY. EBITDA grew 11.4% YoY, from ₹157 crore (Q4FY23) to ₹175 crore (Q4FY24). PAT recorded a growth of 8.3% YoY, to ₹116 crore. For the year ended 31 March 2024, the revenue was reported at ₹1483 crore, a remarkable growth of 36.3%. EBITDA was reported at ₹663 crore, a significant growth of 31.5%. PAT came in at ₹426 crore, a strong growth of 28.8% YoY. These results reflect the company's strong financial health and its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Recently, the brokerage company received a CRISIL A+/ Stable Rating (Long Term Rating), and CRISIL A1+ (Short Term Rating). These high credit ratings are a testament to the company's financial stability and its ability to meet its financial obligations. This should instil confidence in our shareholders and investors about the company's future prospects.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

