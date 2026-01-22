Share India declares board meeting date to announce Q3 results 2026, third interim dividend

The board of directors of Share India is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 to consider and approve Q3 results, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

In a filing with the exchange, the company announced that its board of directors will evaluate and announce the third interim dividend for the shareholders of the company for the fiscal year 2025-2026.

"….the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, inter-alia, to:

1. Consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025; and

2. Consider and declare 3 rd interim dividend to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2025-2026," said the company in an exchange filing.

Share India Securities announced its consolidated results for Q2 FY26 (the quarter that concluded on September 30, 2025), reflecting slight growth compared to the previous quarter, but a decrease compared to the same period last year due to market conditions, as per reports.

Total income grew by 0.5% quarter-over-quarter to ₹346.23 crore, while net profit saw a rise of 10.5% quarter-over-quarter, reaching ₹93.22 crore, as per reports.

Share India share price today Share India share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹140.50 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹145.70 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Share India Securities witnessed a sharp 40 percent single-week rally in October 2025 that tested its falling 50-week moving average, but the move has since proven to be a classic bull trap. The rally was accompanied by heavy participation, with nearly 65 million shares traded, signaling aggressive but unsustainable buying. Price failed to sustain above the long-term average and has since slipped into active long liquidation.

“Given the nature of the trap candle, a flush toward its low near 134.5 appears highly likely. Until the stock reclaims key moving averages with volume, risk–reward remains skewed firmly to the downside and any bounce should be treated as corrective,” said Jain.

