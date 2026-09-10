Share India Securities jumps 12% to 52-week high, up 24% in just 2 sessions- What is driving the stock price?

Share India Securities share price jumped 12% to hit its 52-week high of 212 amid a spurt in volume. In just two consecutive sessions, the stock's gains total more than 24%.

Nishant Kumar
Updated10 Sep 2026, 12:01 PM IST
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Share India Securities stock jumped 12% to a 52-week high on Thursday.
Share India Securities stock jumped 12% to a 52-week high on Thursday. (Pexels)

Share India Securities' share price continued to witness strong buying interest for the second consecutive session, with the stock jumping 12% to hit its 52-week high amid a spurt in volume. Share India shares opened at 190.05 against their previous close of 189.75 and jumped 11.7% to a 52-week high of 212, with volume surging more than 19.47 times. In the previous session, the stock jumped 11%. Thus, in just two consecutive sessions, the stock's overall gains stand at more than 24%.

Why is Share India Securities stock rising?

The stock witnessed a sharp jump after it said on 8 September that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench - I, on 7 September, approved the scheme of amalgamation of Silverleaf Capital Services Private Limited with Share India Securities Limited.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsShare India Securities jumps 12% to 52-week high, up 24% in just 2 sessions- What is driving the stock price?
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