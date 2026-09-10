Share India Securities jumps 12% to 52-week high, up 24% in just 2 sessions- What is driving the stock price?

Share India Securities' share price continued to witness strong buying interest for the second consecutive session, with the stock jumping 12% to hit its 52-week high amid a spurt in volume. Share India shares opened at ₹190.05 against their previous close of ₹189.75 and jumped 11.7% to a 52-week high of ₹212, with volume surging more than 19.47 times. In the previous session, the stock jumped 11%. Thus, in just two consecutive sessions, the stock's overall gains stand at more than 24%.