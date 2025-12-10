Share India Securities' share price to be in focus on Thursday. Here's why

Share India Securities plans to issue up to 5,000 non-convertible debentures totaling 50 crore, with a green shoe option of 2,500 NCDs. Despite recent stock declines, the company’s long-term performance shows a 530% increase over five years.

A Ksheerasagar
Published10 Dec 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Share India Securities' share price to be in focus on Thursday. Here's why
Share India Securities' share price to be in focus on Thursday. Here's why(Pixabay)

Shares of Share India Securities are expected to draw investor attention on Thursday, December 11, after the company updated details regarding its non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company, in continuation of its earlier disclosures dated July 30 and October 14, 2025, had proposed the issuance of up to 5,000 secured, rated, listed, taxable, transferable, redeemable, paid-up NCDs of 1,00,000 each, aggregating up to 50 crore on a private placement basis, according to the company's regulatory filing today.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises’ ₹25,000-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 108%

On December 10, 2025, the company’s Finance Committee announced an update to the proposed issuance. The revised plan includes a green shoe option of up to 2,500 NCDs of 1,00,000 each, keeping the total issue size at 50 crore. The NCDs will have a tenure of up to 24 months from the deemed date of allotment.

The issuance follows regulatory compliance under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

"The Finance Committee, at its meeting held today, i.e., December 10, 2025, has updated the total number of the NCDs proposed to be issued to up to 5,000 NCDs of face value 1,00,000 each including a green shoe option of up to 2,500 NCDs of face value 1,00,000 each, aggregating up to 50,00,00,000 (Fifty Crore Rupees Only)," the company said in its regulatory filing today.

Also Read | Aequs share price extends gains, closes first day over 20% higher.

Share India Securities share price trend

The company’s shares have come under pressure in recent weeks, falling 60% from the October highs of 210 apiece. To be precise, the stock has been witnessing a severe beating since February and has lost 90% of its value.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock is down 49% so far this year, building on sharp losses of 17.3% in the previous year. Although the stock has remained under pressure over the last couple of years, its long-term performance remains intact, as it still trades 530% higher over the last five years.

Also Read | Groww share price drops 5% as one-month IPO lock-in period ends today

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To WatchShare India SecuritiesNCDs
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsShare India Securities' share price to be in focus on Thursday. Here's why
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.