Share India Securities' share price to be in focus on Thursday. Here's why

Shares of Share India Securities are expected to draw investor attention on Thursday, December 11, after the company updated details regarding its non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company, in continuation of its earlier disclosures dated July 30 and October 14, 2025, had proposed the issuance of up to 5,000 secured, rated, listed, taxable, transferable, redeemable, paid-up NCDs of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating up to ₹50 crore on a private placement basis, according to the company's regulatory filing today.

On December 10, 2025, the company’s Finance Committee announced an update to the proposed issuance. The revised plan includes a green shoe option of up to 2,500 NCDs of ₹1,00,000 each, keeping the total issue size at ₹50 crore. The NCDs will have a tenure of up to 24 months from the deemed date of allotment.

The issuance follows regulatory compliance under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

"The Finance Committee, at its meeting held today, i.e., December 10, 2025, has updated the total number of the NCDs proposed to be issued to up to 5,000 NCDs of face value ₹1,00,000 each including a green shoe option of up to 2,500 NCDs of face value ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating up to ₹50,00,00,000 (Fifty Crore Rupees Only)," the company said in its regulatory filing today.

Share India Securities share price trend The company’s shares have come under pressure in recent weeks, falling 60% from the October highs of ₹210 apiece. To be precise, the stock has been witnessing a severe beating since February and has lost 90% of its value.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock is down 49% so far this year, building on sharp losses of 17.3% in the previous year. Although the stock has remained under pressure over the last couple of years, its long-term performance remains intact, as it still trades 530% higher over the last five years.