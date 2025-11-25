Share India sets board meeting date to consider fundraise proposal via foreign currency bond

Small-cap firm, Share India Securities, on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, announced that the company has decided to fix the date for the board meeting on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, where the board of directors will consider and approve a fundraiser through foreign currency bonds, according to an exchange filing.

“Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company for the financial year 2025-26, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, at 04:30 p.m. through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM),” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

