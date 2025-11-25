Share India sets board meeting date to consider fundraise proposal via foreign currency bond

Share India sets board meeting date to consider fundraise proposal via foreign currency bond

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published25 Nov 2025, 04:11 PM IST
On 25 November 2025, Share India fixed its board meeting date to consider a fundraising proposal.
On 25 November 2025, Share India fixed its board meeting date to consider a fundraising proposal.

Small-cap firm, Share India Securities, on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, announced that the company has decided to fix the date for the board meeting on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, where the board of directors will consider and approve a fundraiser through foreign currency bonds, according to an exchange filing.

“Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company for the financial year 2025-26, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, at 04:30 p.m. through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM),” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Share India SecuritiesStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsShare India sets board meeting date to consider fundraise proposal via foreign currency bond
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.