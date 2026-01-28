Share India shares rise after Q3 results 2026, third interim dividend for FY26

Share India Securities share price rose as much as 2.06% to ₹144.10 apiece in Wednesday's trading session after the company posted robust December quarterly results, bolstering investor sentiment in counter.

Share India stock has been under pressure in the near-term, losing 13.42% in a month, 16.40% in six months and 38% in a year.

Share India Q3 results 2026 The company reported an 8% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, rising to ₹88.8 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26). Meanwhile, total revenue grew 8.7% YoY to ₹372 crore.

EBITDA surged 18.9% to ₹156.10 crore, with a strong EBITDA margin of 42%.

The company’s loan book stood at ₹2,47 crore during the quarter, with the overall business mix remaining stable.

Net interest margins continued to be robust in Q3 FY26, coming in at a healthy 4.63%. The strong NIMs highlight effective asset–liability management and sustained pricing discipline despite the prevailing market conditions.

Client outreach also remained strong, with the company servicing a total of 41,742 NBFC clients during the quarter. These clients were supported through a network of 76 branches, underscoring the company’s wide geographic presence and expanding operational footprint.

Along with Q3 results, the company board also approved a third interim dividend of ₹0.40 per share, with a face value of ₹2. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as February 2.

Before this, the company had announced dividends of ₹0.40 and ₹0.30 during the ongoing financial year.

“Share India Securities Limited continued its growth trajectory in Q3 and 9M FY26, supported by robust financial performance, strategic investments, and forward-looking expansion initiatives. The Indian capital market demonstrated resilience, despite muted investor activity during the period. During the quarter, the Company undertook key strategic steps to strengthen its business. Share India Wealth Multiplier Solutions Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, was incorporated to undertake Category III AIF, Portfolio Management Services, and other Board-approved activities in line with the Company’s growth strategy," the company's management said on the result.

Share India stock is listed on both the BSE and NSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹249.75 on February 1, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹127.70 on September 30, 2025.