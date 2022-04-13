In today's trading session, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, "though the global markets have already factored higher levels of inflation owing to high fuel and food prices, the unfavourable numbers dampened investor sentiments. The ECB policy decision will be closely monitored for direction on how the Central bank plans to balance slowing growth and record-high inflation. With the onset of the earnings season, the market is likely to be buoyed by sector-specific momentum".