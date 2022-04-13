This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Trading in equity, derivative, security lending and borrowing scheme, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives segment will be closed on these days.
Indian markets are in for a long break as trading in stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be shut down for the next four days starting April 14 to 17. On Wednesday, Indian equities scrapped their early gains and closed on a negative note for the third consecutive day. Investors moved cautiously amidst Q4 earnings while evaluating inflation turmoil while soaring commodity prices added further to the downside.
BSE and NSE will be closed on April 14 on account of the celebration of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, and Bohag Bihu across India. While trading will be shut on April 15 due to Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, and Vishu.
While markets will be closed on April 16 and 17 due to Saturday and Sunday.
On Wednesday, BSE Sensex settled at 58,338.93 down by 237.44 points or 0.41%, while NSE Nifty 50 finished at 17,475.65 lower by 54.65 points or 0.31%.
Top bulls on Sensex were - ITC, Sun Pharma, HUL, SBI, and NTPC. Top bears on the same benchmark were - HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Dr. Reddy's Lab, Asian Paint, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Titan, and Kotak Bank.
Markets today witnessed selling pressure in banking, auto, financials, and media stocks. While losses were limited by gains in FMCG, pharma, and oil & gas stocks.
In today's trading session, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, "though the global markets have already factored higher levels of inflation owing to high fuel and food prices, the unfavourable numbers dampened investor sentiments. The ECB policy decision will be closely monitored for direction on how the Central bank plans to balance slowing growth and record-high inflation. With the onset of the earnings season, the market is likely to be buoyed by sector-specific momentum".
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities said, "Capital Goods stocks were sought after today on expectations of revival in capex spends. March exports rising 20% boosted sentiments even as the street remains cautious on rising inflation and commodity prices and its impact on earnings of companies. The broader markets saw demand for Hospitality, Cement & Gas stocks"
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst of LKP Securities said, "Nifty remained volatile with a largely negative bias throughout the session. On the lower end, the index challenged the support levels of 17400-17450. On the higher end, it failed to sustain above 17600."